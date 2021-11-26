Go to Settings → Privacy → Location Services. Think of your location as one of the most sensitive categories of information. It can reveal where you live and work, what businesses or doctors you frequent and if you go any place sensitive like a protest. You can turn off Location Services and revoke access for all apps, but that might stops key features from working on certain apps like Weather or Uber. Instead, go down the list and manage them one-by-one

When you tap on an app, it will give you up to four types of location access to chose from: Never, Ask Next Time or When I Share, While Using the App, or Always. Read the app’s explanation for why it needs your location, then choose the most conservative sharing option. Very few, if any, should be given “Always” access unless it’s a trusted app that uses your constant location to function, say a trusted fitness app mapping all your movement. You can start with “Never” and come back later if it impacts how the app works. There may also be an option to share precise location. Turn this off unless there’s a good reason.