Dorsey himself is known as a freewheeling big thinker who is able to make controversial decisions. He was one of the first CEOs in Silicon Valley to criticize the design of social media services, with instant feedback and viral algorithms, and to admit that they have unintended consequences in the form of unhealthy social behavior and pressure. He said he would be willing to hit the pause button or rethink key features like the like button or disable automatic retweeting, which the company did for a time during the election period last year.