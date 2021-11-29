“I want you to know this was my decision and I own it,” Dorsey wrote, saying he was “sad” but also “really happy.” “It was a tough one for me, of course. … There aren’t many companies that get to this level. And there aren’t many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we’ll prove this was the right move.”
The message was captioned, “not sure if anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter.”
The surprise move caused Nasdaq to suspend trading on Twitter’s stock, and left most employees — many of whom were not working because it was an official company “Day of Rest” — in a state of confusion. Even some senior executives seemed unprepared for the move. Vijaya Gadde, the company’s legal, policy, and trust and safety lead, tweeted congratulations to Agrawal and gratitude to Dorsey — but said she was “saving my ‘everything I learned from @Jack’ thread for another day.”
It was first reported by CNBC.
Dorsey has been distancing himself from direct leadership for years, according to people familiar with his leadership style who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Major decisions are generally made by other company leaders, though Dorsey does give a final sign-off. He also rarely tweets about Twitter, focusing most of his public energy promoting blockchain and bitcoin-related projects.
Though Twitter is much smaller than industry rivals Facebook and TikTok, the company punches above its weight because of its use by celebrities, politicians and other influential people.
Dorsey himself is known as a freewheeling big thinker who is able to make controversial decisions. He was one of the first CEOs in Silicon Valley to criticize the design of social media services, with instant feedback and viral algorithms, and to admit that they have unintended consequences in the form of unhealthy social behavior and pressure. He said he would be willing to hit the pause button or rethink key features like the like button or disable automatic retweeting, which the company did for a time during the election period last year.
The company was also the first to punish former president Donald Trump in 2020 by placing a warning label over his account. The move was followed by the rest of the industry, including Facebook. After the Jan. 6 insurrection, the company suspended him along with its counterparts.
In his own note to staff sent out in the morning, Agrawal said that he was “honored and humbled,” by Dorsey choosing him as the successor and noted that the company had recently updated its strategy to hit ambitious goals.
One of those ambitions is a project called Bluesky, an effort at creating decentralized Internet networking protocols that is a passion of both Dorsey and Agrawal, the people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.
Dorsey’s note also appeared to nod at the state of leadership in Silicon Valley, noting that “there’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being “founder-led,” and that he had “worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders.”
Dorsey’s move leaves Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the last remaining founder of a major Silicon Valley service to continue serving as CEO. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stepped down recently, and Google’s founders also has passed the baton.
CTO Parag Agrawal is taking over as CEO of Twitter. An earlier version of this article incorrectly spelled his first name. It has been corrected.