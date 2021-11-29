In Holmes’s first three days testifying, the disgraced founder said she believed what she told investors and business partners about the company’s portable blood-testing device. While admitting to some mistakes — such as adding pharmaceutical company logos to a report the start-up compiled — she has indicated that she trusted the employees who reported to her and that she thought she was acting in good faith.
Her lawyers will continue to ask her questions Monday in support of her defense. The prosecution will follow with a cross-examination.
Holmes is charged with 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly misleading investors and patients about Theranos’s technology and financials. She has pleaded not guilty.
In one of the biggest trials in recent history here in Silicon Valley, Holmes‘s somewhat surprising decision to testify on her own behalf has prompted a new frenzy of interest in the spectacular blowup of the blood testing start-up. In 2015, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that some of the company’s technologies did not work as expected. From there, Theranos unraveled over the course of several years, dissolving in 2018. A documentary, book and podcast have since detailed what went wrong.
Holmes herself has helped drive that attention. A Stanford University dropout, she was one of a few young, female entrepreneurs to skyrocket to fame. She graced the covers of Fortune, Forbes and Inc, and did onstage interviews and a TedMed Talk sporting her signature low voice and confident body language. She frequently wore her hair in a bun and modeled her wardrobe in the style of Steve Jobs, with black turtlenecks.
Those hoping to attend the trial to hear her speak have been arriving before 4 a.m. to secure the limited number of seats in the courtroom. Holmes walks toward the crowd each morning, now sporting her softened look of wavy blonde hair and blue or green dresses and matching masks before proceeding through the metal detectors to enter the courtroom.
Prosecutors have alleged that the company relied on traditional lab machines to conduct tests and that the results of tests it did do on its own technology were erratic. All the while, prosecutors say, Holmes was presenting a false image of stability and success to investors and business partners.
Government prosecutors have the burden of proving that Holmes intended to defraud investors and patients. Holmes’s defense team is asking her questions that indicate she believed what she said was true — and therefore did not have the intent to defraud.
Before Holmes resumes testifying Monday, the judge will hear arguments from lawyers about whether Holmes can present previous testimony from her former partner Sunny Balwani.
Balwani was Holmes’s romantic and business partner for years, serving as Theranos’s president and chief operating officer. He was charged with the same counts as Holmes, but the two cases were separated after Holmes’s lawyers alleged in pretrial documents that Balwani had abused her.
Balwani, through a lawyer, has denied the allegations. The abuse allegations have not been raised during the trial, but at the end of her testimony last week, Holmes said that Balwani was in charge of preparing the financial projections given to Theranos’s board of directors.
Her testimony so far has indicated that her employees were giving her a positive picture of the company that she relayed to potential investors and partners.
Holmes’s lawyers said in a filing last week that Balwani’s lawyer told them he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and refuse to testify if called as a defense witness. Instead, the defense wants to present testimony that Balwani gave during a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. The judge will hear arguments Monday morning on the issue.
The SEC charged both Balwani and Holmes with massive fraud in 2018. Holmes settled the charges, but the SEC has a case pending against Balwani. That case has been paused while his criminal case proceeds. Balwani’s trial is scheduled for January.
In the partially redacted SEC testimony that defense lawyers want to present, Balwani said he took leading roles building the company’s financial modeling and working with retail partners, including Walgreens.
A lawyer for Balwani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On the stand last week, Holmes admitted that Theranos was using modified third-party machines but said she didn’t tell outside partners because she was advised to protect trade secrets. She also said she was the one who added logos from two pharmaceutical companies to reports that Theranos sent to investors. Previous witnesses testified that that made them think the reports were endorsed by the pharmaceutical companies, but representatives of the two companies denied that they approved the final reports.
Holmes said it was not her intention to make investors think the pharmaceutical companies had prepared the reports but said she now wished she had handled the matter differently.