Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology could also be a central part of Facebook’s efforts to rebrand under its new corporate name, Meta, and move beyond social media to build its own “metaverse” — a vague term that refers to a future where people use augmented and virtual reality tech to spend more time in communal digital spaces. Cryptocurrency investors envision a world where blockchain tech — which allows for transaction and ownership records without the need for a centralized database or authority like a bank or government — would serve as the backbone for a metaverse where people meet, work and conduct commerce. In the last year, prices for digital art and real estate linked to blockchains have skyrocketed.