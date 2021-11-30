Holmes’s defense team finished its direct questioning of her Monday, after days of building an argument that she was acting in good faith — saying that Holmes truly believed what she was telling investors and business partners and did not intend to mislead them.
She also unveiled a cornerstone of her defense: that her former partner and the company’s president had allegedly abused and controlled her.
Prosecutors will take over Tuesday and will have a chance to build their case that Holmes knew what she was doing.
Holmes is facing 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud here for allegedly representing to investors and patients that her company’s blood testing was more successful than it really was. She has pleaded not guilty.
Theranos made a small device that purported to run hundreds of tests from just a few drops of blood pulled from a patient’s fingertip. But in reality, prosecutors and former employees who served as witnesses say, the technology gave inconsistent results, could be used for only a dozen or so blood tests and never achieved the promises it made.
Holmes led Theranos for nearly 15 years and raised about $900 million from investors to fuel the growing company. The Wall Street Journal published an investigation in 2015 about the issues within Theranos, prompting a spiral for the company.
Holmes has kept a low profile in the years since, but she took the stand earlier this month to defend herself and the company she started when she was a student at Stanford.
Holmes gave emotional testimony Monday about her ex-partner’s alleged physical and verbal abuse while she was running Theranos. Sunny Balwani, her former romantic partner, who also served as a Theranos executive, did not pressure her to say allegedly misleading things to investors and business partners, she testified. But the abuse affected her deeply, she said.
“He impacted everything about who I was,” Holmes said Monday. “And I don’t fully understand that.”
Balwani has denied the abuse allegations in court filings. He is charged with the same counts as Holmes and is scheduled for a separate trial in January.