“After the verdict in Kenosha we rolled back the restrictions we had in place that limited search results from returning content related to key terms including Kyle Rittenhouse,” Andy Stone, spokesman for parent company Meta, said in a statement. “While we will still remove content that celebrates the death of the individuals killed in Kenosha, we will no longer remove content containing praise or support of Rittenhouse.”
Rittenhouse will be allowed to rejoin the platforms, either through creating new accounts or by asking for his previously removed accounts to be restored, but will be subject to their terms of service, Stone said.
The company’s reversal on the search-blocking policy was first reported by the BBC.
Rittenhouse’s case became a partisan pain point, with conservative leaders accusing Facebook and other social media companies of implementing policies that revealed prejudice in the case, which ignited a polarizing national debate over guns, race and self-defense.
Facebook faced particular blowback after company leader Brian Fishman publicly called the shooting a “mass murder” in August 2020. Fishman announced on Oct. 28 that he had “decided to leave Facebook to pursue other opportunities.”
Fishman said his last day was Nov. 19, the day the jury rendered a ruling in Rittenhouse’s case.
“I don’t intend to share additional details at this point, though keep in mind that correlation is not causation,” Fishman tweeted on Oct. 28.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), an outspoken critic of Facebook and other social media giants, said in a statement last month that tech companies “made up their minds on this case months ago, sought to deny Kyle Rittenhouse the presumption of innocence and censored those who disagreed.”