Most Amazon warehouses are massive. Trucks back into loading docks where workers unload pallets of goods. Those pallets of goods are then scanned and unloaded onto shelves, with handheld devices that also track worker performance. In many warehouses, the products zip quietly up to workers and back through the warehouses on orange robots that resemble large Roombas. Other workers then take items off those shelves for each order, scanning the items they pick, again tracking the speed with which they do their work. Those pickers, then, put the items into bins that slide down a conveyor belt to be packed into boxes by other workers, whose pace is also tracked by computers at their workstations. Those boxes are packed onto trucks that then leave the building to head out for eventual delivery to consumers.