So Microsoft Teams and Cisco’s Webex are taking a stab at making workers feel more connected on video calls, despite their location. Early next year, Microsoft Teams plans to roll out a feature called front row, a new layout option in which video boxes are spread across a horizontal plane at the bottom of the screen to help remote workers feel more connected in the meeting. Then with help from hardware manufacturing partners, Microsoft aims to introduce new intelligent cameras, which will debut sometime next year, to in part provide each participant in the room their own box on the video screen.