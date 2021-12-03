Digital billboards caught on this century thanks to outdoor giants like JCDecaux and Clear Channel Outdoor; the form allowed for quick pivots and ad rotations. While it seems like the stuff of an earlier era, the outdoor-ad business has held steady ($8.1 billion in the United States this year, down slightly from its recent high of $9 billion but up 6 percent over lockdown-heavy 2020). The form offers an advantage: With so much ad-skipping technology on other platforms, outside is one of the last places consumers can’t switch off.