NSO said in a statement Friday that it had suspended accounts with clients, which it declined to name, because of the reports that Pegasus had been used to target U.S. diplomats. The Israeli-based company has long been deferential to U.S. interests and said that Pegasus was not technically capable of hacking phones with U.S.-based +1 phone numbers. It is not known whether the diplomats alerted of intrusion had phones based in foreign countries or the United States.