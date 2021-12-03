At least some of those whose phones were penetrated by Pegasus were U.S. citizens, according to people familiar with Apple’s notifications, who added that the attacks were focused on U.S. officials working in Uganda or elsewhere in East Africa. Last month the company began alerting people who had been potentially compromised by a known Pegasus exploit called “FORCEDENTRY” and sued the company seeking to prevent it from using Apple products in the future.
Pegasus can be delivered remotely without any action, such as clicking on a link, or notification.
NSO said in a statement Friday that it had suspended accounts with clients, which it declined to name, because of the reports that Pegasus had been used to target U.S. diplomats. The Israeli-based company has long been deferential to U.S. interests and said that Pegasus was not technically capable of hacking phones with U.S.-based +1 phone numbers. It is not known whether the diplomats alerted of intrusion had phones based in foreign countries or the United States.
“Once the inquiry was received, and before any investigation under our compliance policy, we have decided to immediately terminate relevant customers’ access to the system, due to the severity of the allegations," said NSO spokesperson Oded Hershkovitz. "To this point, we haven’t received any information nor the phone numbers, nor any indication that NSO’s tools were used in this case. On top of the independent investigation, NSO will cooperate with any relevant government authority and present the full information we will have.”
