Two executives, head of engineering Michael Montano and Dantley Davis, will step down as part of the reshuffling. They will leave the company by year’s end, Agrawal said in an email to employees. The reshuffling appears to primarily affect the company’s consumer, revenue, and core tech divisions, which will be helmed by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell, respectively, according to Agrawal’s email.