The moves are the first major sign that Twitter’s new leader intends to shake up a culture that has been considered slow to innovate and mired in internal conflict. Dorsey, who announced his resignation from Twitter unexpectedly on Monday, was a largely hands off leader and had faced pressure to resign from investors.
Agrawal, who at 37 becomes the youngest CEO of a Fortune 500 company, was chosen unanimously to succeed Dorsey by Twitter’s board of directors, according to an official statement Monday. At Tuesday’s all-hands meeting, according to employees who attended, Dorsey emphasized Agrawal’s engineering background and the fact that he rose through the ranks over a decade at Twitter in touting him as the ideal choice to lead the influential social media firm.
Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.
The reshuffling appears to primarily affect the company’s consumer, revenue, and core tech divisions, which will be helmed by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell, respectively, according to Agrawal’s email.
In the employee letter, Agrawal said that he was going to focus on “clear decision-making, increased accountability, and faster execution,” and said he was “making a number of organizational and leadership changes to best position us to achieve our goals.”
Davis, previously a director of product design at Facebook, joined Twitter in 2019 to lead its design team, becoming the first Black executive at the company to report directly to the CEO since it went public in 2013.
Montano, the company’s head of engineering, was a longtime company veteran and was known as a champion of giving employees flexibility and enabling remote work, which Twitter had embraced early on.
When Dorsey left, he said he would continue to remain CEO of Square, which he also renamed Block this week to highlight a focus on cryptocurrency.
This story is breaking and will be updated.