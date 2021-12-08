In his opening testimony, Mosseri called for a new industry body that would create standards for age verification, age-appropriate experience and online parental controls. He said the body should receive input from civil society and parents, and that some of tech companies’ legal protections should be contingent on compliance with standards the board sets.
He presented child safety as an “industry-wide issue,” impacting competitors like YouTube and TikTok as well.
“We’ve been calling for regulation for nearly three years now, and from where I sit, there’s no area more important than youth safety,” he said.
Blumenthal expressed skepticism of an industry-led body, pressing Mosseri on whether the company would support the creation of an independent overseer, hat would be independently funded and have members independently appointed.
“Self policing depends on trust,” he said. “The trust is gone.”
Mosseri also said the company will commit to “meaningful access to data” to ensure that third party researchers could study the impact of Instagram and teens. When Blumenthal asked Mosseri whether the company would support a legal requirement for such access, the executive did not directly answer.
Mosseri is the highest-ranking executive at Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to testify before Congress after revelations by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who exposed a trove of documents that she says show the company systematically prioritized profit over the safety of its users. Lawmakers are particularly enraged about internal company research suggesting that Instagram is harmful to a significant portion of young users, especially teen girls.
Mosseri began his Senate charm-offensive before the panel gaveled in, meeting on Tuesday with lawmakers including Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the no. 2 Senate Republican, and Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), according to two aides, who were not authorized to speak on the record. The meetings touched on proposals under consideration aimed at addressing concerns about how digital platforms algorithmically amplify content, the aides said.
But after more than two years of increasing scrutiny of the tech industry, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the top Republican on the subcommittee, said she was growing “frustrated” with the company. And that her constituents are too.
“The conversation continues to repeat itself ad nauseam,” she said. “They continue to hear from you that change is coming … But guess what, nothing changes. Nothing.”
Blackburn criticized a series of new tools that the company introduced to keep children and teens safer online as “half measures.” She said it’s time to pass legislation to keep children safe online, as well as a federal privacy bill.
“This is a case of too little, too late,” Blackburn said. “Because now there is bipartisan momentum — both here and in the House — to tackle these problems we are seeing with Big Tech.”
Here’s what you need to know
- Instagram on Tuesday announced features to keep teens safe online, including upcoming tools for parents to manage the time their children spend on the app and reminders to “take a break” when people are deemed to have been scrolling on the app for too long. But child safety advocates questioned how these tools will square with the company’s business incentives to keep teens engaged on the app.
- A letter from a coalition of scholars from around the globe called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to commit to “gold-standard” transparency on adolescent mental health research. The letter called the company’s approach to internal research “misguided” and said that with the right scientific and ethical tools, a better understanding could be gained of the company’s effect on people’s well-being.
- Child safety advocates want lawmakers to press Mosseri on specifics about the company’s support for child safety regulations. They also want to keep the spotlight on design changes that could prevent young users from being pushed down dangerous “rabbit holes.” Read more in The Technology 202 newsletter and subscribe here.