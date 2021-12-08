Mosseri is expected to emphasize Instagram’s efforts to create age-appropriate experiences on the platform and to support updated Internet regulations to address verifying age and building parental controls, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said. But lawmakers have grown frustrated with the company and have signaled they will use the hearing to dress down the executive.
“For me, this is a case of too little, too late,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), the top Republican on the Senate commerce subcommittee hosting the hearing, plans to say in her opening remarks. “Because now there is bipartisan momentum — both here and in the House — to tackle these problems we are seeing with Big Tech.”
Here’s what you need to know
- Instagram on Tuesday announced features to keep teens safe online, including upcoming tools for parents to manage the time their children spend on the app and reminders to “take a break” when people are deemed to have been scrolling on the app for too long. But child safety advocates questioned how these tools will square with the company’s business incentives to keep teens engaged on the app.
- A letter from a coalition of scholars from around the globe called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to commit to “gold-standard” transparency on adolescent mental health research. The letter called the company’s approach to internal research “misguided” and said that with the right scientific and ethical tools, a better understanding could be gained of the company’s effect on people’s well-being.
Child safety advocates want lawmakers to press Mosseri on specifics about the company's support for child safety regulations. They also want to keep the spotlight on design changes that could prevent young users from being pushed down dangerous "rabbit holes."