The renewed political pressure underscores how Haugen’s revelations are having wide-ranging political consequences for Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, both in the United States and abroad. Earlier this week, senators, including Cantwell, grilled Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, about the potentially negative effects of the social network on children, which Haugen’s documents exposed. Last month, a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general opened a probe into Instagram’s impact on children and teens. And Haugen has testified before the European Parliament and British Parliament about the inner workings of the company.