2021 was declared the year of the space billionaires after Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched themselves into the great beyond on rockets owned by their space companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.) Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — who rode a rocket into space this week — bought every seat on a SpaceX commercial flight to the moon slated for 2023. Some people hail the trips as one small step for billionaires, one giant leap for humankind as we weigh our chances as an interplanetary species. Others have called the rides tone-deaf when the rest of us are fretting about finances and struggling to find toilet paper.