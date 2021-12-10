And Saturday morning, Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Jeff Bezos, is to ferry six tourists to space from its West Texas launch site. That group includes Michael Strahan, the former National Football League player turned morning TV personality. The trip, which was postponed from Thursday because of high winds, will be a suborbital ride that will last only about 10 minutes, but it will be Blue Origin’s third human spaceflight this year, with the company hoping next year to launch paying customers about once every other month. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)