The employees were told, however, that the technology to do so for Spaces did not exist and the small number of human moderators was incapable of listening to tens of thousands of conversations in multiple languages in real-time. People who suggested that the company should slow down to build better safety technology were dismissed or excluded from meetings, according to three of the employees. One of them recalled at least five different meetings where the lack of moderation was raised as a problem to Khoshnevissan and other managers.