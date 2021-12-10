The administration announced the move alongside new sanctions on individuals it said were responsible for repression and human rights abuses in Bangladesh, Myanmar and North Korea, and alongside a partnership with other democracies to tighten export controls on technology than can be used for repression.
The moves “send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.
Biden expands Trump order by banning U.S. investment in Chinese companies linked to the military or surveillance technology
The sanction against SenseTime will complicate the company’s preparations to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through an initial public offering.
The Treasury Department, which oversees the investment prohibition list, said SenseTime “has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target’s ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.” It added that China has used digital surveillance technology to track Uyghurs’ movements and activities and to “create a police state in the Xinjiang region,” where many Uyghurs live.
SenseTime is one of China’s largest artificial intelligence companies, pairing cameras and software algorithms for uses that include identity verification and monitoring whether a driver is drowsy or distracted.