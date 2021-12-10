A group of global researchers who make up a community called the Future of Meetings has been exploring the issue. The group’s best practices for hybrid virtual meetings? Facilitators should take a digital-first approach to all interactions so that everyone, regardless of where they are, have to rely on the same digital tools to participate, for example. They should also think about accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability when considering the technologies they might want to use. And they should be willing to experiment with new technologies to determine the right tool to reach the desired outcome.