Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths persist nationwide as the country closes in on 50 million reported coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. Those infections are rising as nearly two-thirds of the country has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more half the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a CDC study published in September found that people who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die of covid-19, than those who were fully vaccinated.