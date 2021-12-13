A: I personally really don’t like the word hybrid. The number of days people spend in the office is not going to be a significant factor in figuring out the workplace dynamics or productivity. The idea that everything’s going to be exactly the same as it used to be except we’ll go to the office two days a week instead of five days a week really misses out on two fronts. From the employer side, you just won’t have access to the broad base of talent that you have if you’re more flexible. From the other side, [let’s say] you have two competing job offers, and they’re similar in terms of the interest of the work, the compensation, the prestige, and your belief in the company’s mission or any other factors. One role says you have to be in an office five days a week and the other one says you can be in the office as much as you want to or need to. Who wouldn’t take the second option?