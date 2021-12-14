A retired fiberoptics manufacturing engineer, Edmonston said he was willing to pay more for faster speeds, but company after company didn’t service his area. Then he learned that maps from the Federal Communications Commission, designed to show what Internet services are available to people around the country, told a different story: They reported that faster broadband speed Internet was available to him. According to the FCC maps, his home is eligible for a fixed wireless plan with T-Mobile, but when he checked their website, he was told it wasn’t available in his area.