If you’re concerned about being tracked across the Internet, for example, you might want a browser like Brave or Firefox to open links on your Android phone instead of Chrome. Or maybe Apple’s Mail app doesn’t have the features you need, so you want to switch to Outlook. That’s because not all of the apps your phones and computers want you to use by default make sense for you and your life. Problem is — changing those defaults isn’t always as easy it should be. At the Help Desk, we’re here to help.