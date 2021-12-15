Oddly, there is no way to make changes to these permissions from the App Privacy Report. You need to make a list of the offenders or fix them one by one. Hit the back arrow on the settings screen and get back to the main Privacy page. Here you’ll see a list of each of those same categories. Click on them and uncheck the button for any apps you don’t want using it to revoke access. (Gray means it is off, green means it is on.) Location Services has more detailed options, so you can let an app do things such as access your location never, only while using it or ask each time.