The challenges of touching the sun are well-documented. The Earth’s closest star does not have a solid surface and is described in one NASA video as “a giant ball of hot plasma that’s held together by its own gravity.” The material from the sun helps form the star’s atmosphere, the corona, an area significantly hotter than the actual surface of the star. The corona is about 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit at its hottest point, compared to the surface of the sun at around 10,340 degrees Fahrenheit. Some of those hot and fast particles from the corona end up gushing into space as solar wind.