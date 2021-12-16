“Ms. Holmes made the decision to defraud her investors, and then to defraud patients,” said prosecutor Jeff Schenk. “She chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with investors and with patients.”
She is charged with 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and has pleaded not guilty. Closing arguments by both the defense and prosecution are expected to conclude by Friday afternoon, after which the decision will be turned over to the jury.
Holmes rose to fame as a young female entrepreneur In Silicon Valley, starting her company when she was a Stanford University student and growing it to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. She graced the covers of national magazines in her uniform modeled off Apple founder Steve Jobs — a black turtleneck, completed with a messy blond bun.
But the founder fell from grace after the Wall Street Journal published an investigation into Theranos in 2015, revealing a dysfunctional workplace and a company that was relying on traditional lab machines rather than its proprietary device.
Her trial has opened a window into the secretive world of Silicon Valley start-ups and cast a spotlight on Holmes’s former list of investors and board members, which included prominent figures such as Henry Kissinger and Rupert Murdoch.
Holmes has been on trial here for more than three months, as prosecutors called nearly 30 witnesses from former employees to investors to the former CEO of Safeway, which had a failed partnership with Theranos.
Investors told prosecutors they believed Theranos’s devices were working better and were used more widely than they really were.
“I thought all along that we were doing it on Theranos gear,” former defense secretary and Theranos board member Jim Mattis said on the stand in September. “And I’m a member of the board and I thought that.”
Holmes was one of only three witnesses for the defense, taking the stand over the course of seven days to tell jurors that she acted in good faith and believed that she was telling investors the truth. Holmes pushed the blame onto her employees, who she said told her in presentations that the company was doing well.
Holmes denied ever taking steps to mislead investors.
“They weren’t interested in today or tomorrow or next month, they were interested in what kind of change we could make,” she said of her funders.
She also accused her former boyfriend and business partner, Sunny Balwani, of abusing and controlling her. Balwani, who faces a separate trial next year for the same charges, has denied the allegations.