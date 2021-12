The findings, released Thursday from the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, highlight the limits of these promises, despite Google citing pressure from advertisers not wanting products to appear alongside content undermining climate science when it made the pledge. All 50 of the articles were published after Google’s new policy took effect on Nov. 9, and Google ads remained on the pages as of Wednesday morning. After The Washington Post inquired about these ads, 37 of them were removed as of Wednesday.