But that method leaves you vulnerable if somebody gets their hands on your phone. If you want some password hygiene extra credit, take a couple seconds to download an authenticator app. These connect to your accounts and ping you when somebody tries to log on. Then, the app gives you some second piece of info that authenticates your identity and lets you sign in. Google, Microsoft, Twilio and ID.me all make authenticator apps you can access from different mobile devices. Just type “authenticator” into an app store and download one of these options.