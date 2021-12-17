That was never true, the prosecution argued in its closing argument Thursday, laying out evidence for jurors that the technology wasn’t capable and that Holmes knew that.
“Ms. Holmes made the decision to defraud her investors, and then to defraud patients,” prosecutor Jeff Schenk said. “She chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with investors and with patients.”
The defense pushed back during the beginning of its closing argument, saying that the case of Theranos’s downfall was more complex and nuanced than the government was portraying.
“Elizabeth Holmes was building a business and not a criminal enterprise,” Holmes’s attorney, Kevin Downey, said.
The defense is expected to continue its closing argument Friday morning, before the prosecution has an opportunity for rebuttal. The jury will likely begin deliberations Friday afternoon or Monday morning.
Holmes rose to fame less than a decade ago, capturing the investors’ and the media’s attention with her vision for less invasive medical technology. Her attire of black turtlenecks drew comparisons to late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, and her youth and deep voice commanded attention.
Theranos raised about $900 million from investors, including many high-profile figures such as Rupert Murdoch and the family of former education secretary Betsy DeVos.
But in 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was not all that it seemed — its technology did not work as advertised. Theranos eventually crumbled in 2018 amid media and regulatory investigations. The tale has since become the subject of multiple podcasts, documentaries and books on how Theranos failed.
Holmes is charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty.
The trial, which began in September, has included testimony from former employees, business partners and Holmes herself, who took the stand over the course of seven days to defend her actions. She acted in good faith, she told jurors, and said she “never” took steps to mislead investors.