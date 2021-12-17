The big firms all have their own tech. DJI, the Chinese drone giant that controls 80 percent of the drone market in the United States, makes high-end drones like the industrial-grade Matrice, which has thermal capabilities that can be deployed to scan for live victims in a climate disaster. DJI and other firms also make some models with “lidar,” a laser tech that can be used to see 3-D images of a disaster site. For more firepower one can go to Anduril’s ruggedly weatherproof Ghost line. (It’s used by the British Navy.)