Update all the software. This ensures any security holes or bugs are patched and all devices are compatible with the latest applications. Start with computer operating systems like Windows and OS X on Macs. Update Android and iOS mobile operating systems on mobile phones and tablets, and make sure all frequently used software like Microsoft Office is up to date. There is sometimes resistance to updating software because it can mean having to learn a new layout or features — a totally understandable concern. Instead of making the jump to an entirely new version of software (say from Windows 10 to 11), just make sure to install the latest minor updates for the current version. Turn on auto update when you’re done.

Make sure contact emails are up to date. This is one of the most overlooked tasks that’s hard to fix, according to Maxfield. If you set up an account using an older email address that you no longer use — an old Yahoo or Hotmail, perhaps — update your login or contact information. In the event your account is hacked or you forget a password, you’ll need a working email to get back in.

Turn on two-factor authentication. Do this for all frequently used accounts that offer it, like Facebook or anything financial. It adds an extra layer of security when logging in by requiring a unique code in addition to the password. If possible, set two-factor up to work with an authentication app instead of text messages, then put that app on the home screen. If learning a new app is too confusing, stick with the text option.