Lawyers on both sides agreed with his decision. The jurors have three months of evidence to sift through while considering their decision on whether Holmes, the founder of the blood-testing start-up Theranos, should be convicted on 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The jury is scheduled to be off Wednesday and reconvene Thursday.
Prosecutors have alleged that Holmes misled investors and patients about how well her company’s technology worked.
The entrepreneur’s trial has lasted more than three months, featuring nearly 30 government witnesses.
Holmes defended herself on the stand for more than seven days during the trial, saying that she acted in good faith and never intentionally misled partners.
The judge handed the jurors the case late Friday, and the jury of eight men and four women met Monday and Tuesday to deliberate.