“Not long after I turned 40 — about three years before I was diagnosed — I went for my first mammogram,” she said. “They told me everything was fine and there was nothing to worry about. Would Mirai have noticed whatever was happening inside me? Would it have sent me for more screening and told me to watch more closely? Would it have allowed me to catch the cancer much sooner and avoid all that treatment? There are women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in three years. I feel a responsibility to give them Mirai now.”