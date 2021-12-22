The probe brings a new measure of scrutiny to Tesla’s tech-packed cars, rooted in mounting safety concerns: that drivers making use of the features will take their eyes off the road and cause crashes or worse. The agency is also investigating the company’s Autopilot driver-assistance system over reports of a dozen crashes involving parked emergency vehicles while the system was activated. And NHTSA also over the summer began requiring companies such as Tesla and deployers of autonomous vehicles to report on crashes involving their systems within a day of learning of such incidents.