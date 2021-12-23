Amazon has a high-profile and controversial history of seeking government subsidies to expand its corporate footprint. In 2017, the company launched a nationwide search for its second headquarters. Faced with the promise of 50,000 high-paying jobs, cities aggressively competed to offer the company tax breaks and other incentives to attract the office. But after the company in 2018 announced it would split the new headquarters between Virginia and New York City, it faced broad blowback from liberal politicians, unions and community activists, who argued taxpayer dollars should not be used to further enrich a tech giant, and that the project would exacerbate income inequality in the city. The company ultimately dropped its plans to open the New York campus, amid the criticism that the tax incentives would take government resources away from other key programs, but pushed forward in Virginia.