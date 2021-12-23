“Several years ago we realized that we had created an infrastructure that could in fact make it possible to get rid of flobotomy, or the big tubes of blood that are drawn from the arm, in its entirety," she said in the call.
Theranos had early partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, it was revealed during the trial, but its technology was never used on military battlegrounds or in military helicoptors despite years of the company trying to make inroads. Theranos marketed its technology as being able to run hundreds of tests from a finger-prick of blood, but former employees said that it still relied on traditional blood draws from a patient’s arm for many tests.
Holmes, the founder of defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, is facing 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her trial began in September and stretched more than three months as prosecutors tried to prove allegations that she misled investors and patients about the company’s technology.
Holmes, who has pleaded not guilty, defended herself on the stand over the course of seven days. She argued that she acted in good faith and did not intentionally mislead her partners or customers.
The jury of eight men and four women previously asked the court on Tuesday if it could take home the 39-page jury instructions to review. The judge said no.
Theranos and Holmes were once seen as successful examples of Silicon Valley ingenuity, as the company claimed it could run hundreds of blood tests from just a few drops of blood drawn from a patient’s fingertip. But the company came crashing down following media and regulatory investigations, which showed that the Theranos technology was more limited than the company let on.