As with any present, your mileage may vary. NFT values can fluctuate and they could end up worth less than you paid. But unlike cryptocurrency, they might always be worth a little something sentimentally. Many families are already all in, and know a virtual gift will be appreciated and even reciprocated. Others hope gifting an NFT will hook their loved ones so it can become a shared passion instead of something one person won’t stop talking about. But there’s no guarantee the person getting it will appreciate the gift and it could backfire, or at least be met with confusion.