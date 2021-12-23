The presence of anti-vaccine rhetoric wasn’t entirely surprising to Claire, though it irked her that the app seemed to be “actively serving it to you without you looking for it” via the email digests. “What really pissed me off and alarmed me was people trading advice on how to get around vaccine mandates” at their workplaces and children’s schools, she said. For example, in one thread that was served to her inbox, “Somebody who was pregnant but had other children was asking other moms for advice on how to forge vaccine documents for their kid’s school.”