SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla will no longer allow drivers and front-seat passengers to play video games while its cars are in motion, the company told federal regulators after a probe was opened this week.

“Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionality of this feature,” NHTSA spokeswoman Lucia Sanchez said. “In a new software update, “Passenger Play” will now be locked and unusable when the vehicle is in motion.”

Sanchez said Tesla’s move followed the Dec. 21 opening of a preliminary evaluation into the feature, which allowed drivers and passengers to play solitaire and more advanced games while the car was moving — after agreeing the software was for passenger use.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” Sanchez said.

She said the evaluation continues while federal regulators gather additional information from Tesla.