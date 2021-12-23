Sanchez said Tesla’s move followed the Dec. 21 opening of a preliminary evaluation into the feature, which allowed drivers and passengers to play solitaire and more advanced games while the car was moving — after agreeing the software was for passenger use.
“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” Sanchez said.
She said the evaluation continues while federal regulators gather additional information from Tesla.