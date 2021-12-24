More than 200,000 new coronavirus cases are now being documented in the country every day, yet it’s surprisingly hard to be counted among them. Long wait times abide for the lab-based molecular tests commonly called PCRs — hours to get swabbed, one to two days for the results. Meanwhile, the at-home antigen tests (among the brands you will probably find to be out of stock at your local CVS are Abbott BinaxNOW, Quidel QuickVue and Ellume) are not only unavailable but are also rife with false negatives.