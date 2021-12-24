In March 2020, the Connecticut-based Rothberg converted an environment-themed lab on his superyacht the “Gene Machine” to a covid-focused one, raised $110 million from undisclosed investors, brought some staff onboard — literally — and started researching an efficient but effective way of testing for the coronavirus at home. He also enlisted Hugo Barra, former vice president at Google’s Android and Meta’s virtual reality divisions. As of last week, thanks to an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a Detect test can be bought on the company’s website. It costs $75 for the “hub” — a device that can be reused for any future Detect test — and an individual coronavirus test.