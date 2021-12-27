Our recommendation? Turn on your speakerphone, play the voice mail and record it on another device. Many smartphones or tablets have built-in voice memo or recorder apps that you can use for free, should you have access to one of these devices. As for laptops, they almost certainly have a built-in microphone — you just need the right software. We recommend using the free app Audacity for Windows or Mac’s built-in QuickTime Player to record the audio.