Frazier developed “significant psychological trauma including anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder” as a result of her exposure to the videos, according to the lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status. The legal challenge, which alleges that TikTok violated California labor law by failing to provide a “safe work environment,” requests compensation for moderators who were exposed to the material. It also asks that TikTok and ByteDance provide mental health support and treatment to former and current moderators.
Frazier is not a TikTok employee — she works for Telus International, a firm that provides workers to other businesses — but the lawsuit alleges that “ByteDance and TikTok control the means and manner in which content moderation occurred.”
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday. A spokesperson for Telus International, which is not a defendant in the suit, said in a statement that the company was “proud of the valuable work our teams perform to support a positive online environment,” adding that the company has a “robust resiliency and mental health program in place.”
The lawsuit comes as content management practices at one of the world’s most popular social media platforms are under scrutiny. TikTok revealed in September that it had more than 1 billion global users.
School districts nationwide were on alert this month after authorities raised concerns over what they said were threats of violence spread on the platform, following a shooting at a high school in Michigan that left four people dead. TikTok denied that the threats had spread widely on its platform, though gun-control advocates called for the company to improve content regulation.
TikTok also said this month that it would adjust its algorithm after an investigation by the Wall Street Journal found the technology could feed users streams of content focused on subjects like depression and extreme dieting.
Moderators are made to view as many as 10 videos simultaneously, while being pushed by TikTok software “to review videos faster and faster,” according to Frazier’s lawsuit. During the course of a 12-hour shift, workers are allowed two 15-minute breaks and an hour for lunch, the suit says.
Telus said that its employees could raise concerns through “several internal channels” but that Frazier has never done so. “Her allegations are entirely inconsistent with our policies and practices,” the company said. An attorney for Frazier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Similar allegations have been made by content moderators for other social media companies, including Facebook. Last year, Facebook (whose parent company is now called Meta) agreed to a $52 million settlement with thousands of moderators, after a lawsuit alleged that Facebook failed to protect them from traumatic content.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.