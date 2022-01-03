Holmes, who founded blood-testing start-up Theranos in 2003, when she was a 19-year-old Stanford University student, is on trial here for 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The jury did not indicate whether it has reached a decision on the other eight counts being considered, nor did it say which three counts have jurors deadlocked.
Judge Edward J. Davila brought the jurors into the courtroom and read them a common instruction for deadlocked juries. He asked them to continue deliberations.
“During your deliberations, you should not hesitate to reexamine your own views and change your opinion if you become persuaded that it is wrong,” he read. “You should not, however, change an honest belief as to the weight or effect of the evidence solely because of the opinions of your fellow jurors or for the mere purpose of returning a verdict.”
Later in the day, the jurors sent another note reiterating that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on three counts.
Prosecutors alleged that Holmes intentionally misled investors and patients about the capability of her company’s technology.
Holmes pleaded not guilty and during the trial her defense team argued that she made mistakes but acted in good faith while running the company.
The jurors’ deadlock on specific counts suggests they have reached verdicts on the other eight counts, said Robert Dugdale, a former federal prosecutor who is a partner at Kendall Brill & Kelly and specializes in white-collar defense work.
“It’s likely we’re nearing the end of the line for deliberations,” said Dugdale, who is not involved in the case.
This is a highly unusual situation, said Stanford Law School professor Robert Weisberg, an expert in criminal law. Typically when a jury reports that it is deadlocked on some counts, it announces its verdict on the other counts, he said.
Until the jury announces its verdict to the judge, jurors are not bound to any preliminary vote on the other eight charges and can still change their minds, said Weisberg, who isn’t involved in the case.
Holmes took the stand over seven days during the trial, testifying that she did not intentionally mislead investors. Her defense lawyer asked her plainly if she had ever taken steps to mislead investors.
“Never,” she responded. Investors were interested in what the company could achieve in the future, she said. “They weren’t interested in today or tomorrow or next month, they were interested in what kind of change we could make.”
But prosecutors also pressed her to confirm that as founder and chief executive, she was in control of the company.
“You take responsibility for the company, is that your testimony?” prosecutor Robert Leach asked her while she was on the stand.
“I do,” Holmes answered.
Theranos collapsed in 2018, three years after a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that the company was relying on third-party machines to process blood samples. During the trial, the jury heard from multiple former employees who expressed concern that Theranos was testing its technology on patients before it was ready. Test results were not consistent, they said, and were sometimes incorrect.
Erika Cheung, a former company employee who later reported her concerns to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, testified that she left Theranos because she thought her warnings were not being heeded.
“It was starting to get very uncomfortable and very stressful for me working at the company, and I was attempting to tell as many people as I could, but it was not, just not seeming to get through to people,” she said.
Investors and business partners also testified for the prosecution’s case, saying that their view on the company would have shifted had they known how much Theranos relied on outside machines and the inconsistent working condition of its own device.