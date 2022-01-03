The decision — delivered by a jury of eight men and four women after seven days of deliberations — cements what multiple media investigations, podcasts and documentaries have highlighted over the past six years: that Holmes knowingly misled investors about her company’s blood-testing technology. It was a landmark conviction in one of the few prosecutions of a tech executive during Silicon Valley’s rise to global dominance. The jury convicted Holmes of four counts related to interactions with investors, marking a big win for the government’s years-long probe into the entrepreneur. However, Holmes was acquitted on four counts related to patients, and the jury was deadlocked on three other counts related to defrauding investors.