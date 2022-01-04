Some journalists and investors had raised red flags about the company, but it wasn’t until its CEO Jeffrey Skilling abruptly stepped down in August 2001 after cashing in millions in stock that the broader world really began to take notice. In a few short months, the company went from being worth over $60 billion to filing for bankruptcy, wiping out the investments of thousands of employees and outside investors. By the time it went into bankruptcy, very few companies were willing to do business with Enron and its sprawling network of subsidiaries. It eventually sold all its assets.