CES is the first major trade show of 2022, and its organizer — the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) — has insisted on holding the event in person despite the fast spread of the omicron variant. The World Economic Forum last month postponed its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, moving it from January to mid-2022, citing the omicron variant. And JPMorgan Chase said its annual health-care conference in San Francisco scheduled for later this month would be virtual instead of in person.
This year’s unorthodox CES raises valuable questions about the future of giant in-person business events.
“To connect buyers with distributors and vendors, to connect press with new technologies, to connect large companies with their clients in one place — you don’t get that online,” said Avi Greengart, who is lead analyst at Techsponential and has covered the show for more than 15 years. “But of course, during a pandemic when a lot of people are understandably unwilling to travel, all of that gets muted.”
Last month, major companies such as Google, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Panasonic and Amazon, and many others, as well as media organizations, pulled out of attending the event in person, citing coronavirus concerns and international travel restrictions. Jean Foster, the CTA’s senior vice president of marketing, said the organization expects between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees to flock to Las Vegas this week. That’s less than half the number of people who attended the last in-person CES, in January 2020, which had an estimated economic impact of more than $250 million, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
At Samsung Electronics’ news conference Tuesday, the show’s smaller in-person audience was noticeable. The company filled nearly all of the 700 available seats in the Venetian Expo’s Palazzo Ballroom, but it originally had planned to accommodate about 1,700 attendees for Vice Chairman Jong-Hee Han’s keynote address on making technology, like the company’s televisions, more customizable and sustainable. Rows of seats were spaced out, and every other seat was kept empty for social distancing.
“Each year we look forward to connecting with the global community to share our vision for the future of technology. While last year’s CES gathering was hosted virtually, we are pleased to join CES in person once again to unveil our latest vision for innovation,” Samsung said in a statement.
For the CTA, the question was how to keep its thousands of attendees safe. The CTA’s biggest requirement: All attendees must be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination at one of more than 20 badge pickup sites and customer service centers. After they receive their badges, attendees are entitled to pick up a single box of Abbott BinaxNow coronavirus tests.
Jamie Kaplan, a spokesperson for the CTA, said that the show organizers have “more than enough” tests for all attendees but that those who want to test themselves more than twice are on their own. Staffers on the ground repeatedly said attendees would not be able to claim more than one box of tests, and finding those same tests in Las Vegas is growing more difficult.
On Friday, the week before the show was set to begin, the Southern Nevada Health District issued a chilling statement: It reported 3,363 new coronavirus cases in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located. That was the most in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total number of cases in the New Jersey-size county to 369,414.
Since then, coronavirus tests have been even harder to come by in pharmacies, and testing facilities around Las Vegas have done their best to accommodate long lines of people anxious to learn whether they have been infected.
Also of concern to some attendees is spotty compliance with mask regulations. Nevada requires everyone in public indoor spaces to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking, and the CTA says it will have employees wandering the convention center keeping an eye out for violators. (If they find one, they’ll offer up a mask or two.)
“Anytime anybody takes their mask off, that’s an issue,” said Sabrina McCormick, an associate professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. “And with the omicron variant being as contagious as it is, you have to be so buttoned up about that.”
But CES extends well beyond the Las Vegas Convention Center. A day’s worth of big-name news conferences take place in a convention center at Mandalay Bay, and the Venetian Expo is hosting the hundreds of start-ups that make up Eureka Park. And at the popular casinos to which those venues are attached, unmasked faces aren’t an uncommon sight at blackjack tables and in corridors attendees must navigate to reach news conferences and meetings.
“Maybe the worst experience is kind of having to walk through the casino floor on the way out to the events here,” said Mathias Rygh, head of marketing for a start-up building an exercise bike for gaming.
Fewer attendees mean the people at CES have an easier time keeping their distance, especially compared with earlier years, when braving crowds was the only way to nab lunch or make it to a meeting. And because some companies pulled out and the ones that remain dialed down the spectacle, the shape of the show has changed dramatically.
LG is best known for building massive walls and curving canyons made of its screens for CES; this year, it went with wood flooring and some simple structures. And not far from LG’s space in Central Hall were multiple bare patches of floor where companies had presumably planned to — but never did — present their work.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas’s service industry is also feeling the effects of a smaller-than-normal show. Cabdrivers such as Yoo Lee, who has been working in the city for eight years, said he could usually count on giving 30 to 40 rides in a single 12-hour shift. But in the days before CES 2022 — a period usually marked by hordes of reporters, YouTubers, tech company representatives and others flooding into the city’s Harry Reid International Airport, Lee had far more time on his hands.
“Right now when we go to the airport, it’s easy to spend an hour” waiting for a fare, he said. And on Monday, just hours before one of the show’s most notable preview events, the number of his CES-related trips was down to two. That slump has made life for the city’s professional cabbies difficult, said fellow driver Abe Girma.
“Limousine, taxi, even Uber drivers — everyone was talking about what we were going to make at CES,” he said. “But then we heard a lot of companies canceled. And after this CES, we don’t have nothing for maybe more than a month.”
And while CES typically leads to skyrocketing hotel rates on and around the Las Vegas Strip, many rooms available this year are considerably cheaper — some even below $100.
As of Wednesday, there were no confirmed reports of anyone being infected with the coronavirus at CES. But with a few days — and lots of time on the floor — still to come, we’ll soon see whether a show as big as CES can be made covid-proof. Because of the fast-spreading omicron variant, organizers have already cut the number of days to three from four. Even so, local business leaders remain bullish on the value of big, in-person conventions.
“While covid will no doubt create lasting change in how people connect and interact, nothing beats meeting in person,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, the largest business association in Nevada. “People want to get together and make personal connections, as well as have a shared group experience. As our economy has reopened, we are seeing people coming back to Las Vegas for these shared experiences, whether special events, meetings and conventions or personal relaxation. It’s a good indication of what is ahead once the covid virus has waned.”
But a show such as CES can remain valuable only if the companies that flock to the show floor each year manage to get something out of it. And this year, as the show officially begins, some of the founders, engineers and creators who came to show off their work can only wait to see whether their attendance was worth it.
“I thought there was a chance it would get canceled altogether, which I don’t think would have been a bad move,” said Andrew Hourani, CEO of EveryDose, a Chicago company that built an app to help people remember to take their medications. “Since we had the booth, we felt like we needed to come even though it’s probably not the smartest move, just thinking about covid cases.”
Tatum Hunter in San Francisco contributed to this report.
Andrew Hourani is CEO of EveryDose. An earlier version of this article mispelled the name of the start-up.