But Section 230 is coming under fire on a variety of fronts. A series of bills that seek to erode the two decade-old law was proposed by lawmakers in both parties last year. Last month, a member of the Rohingya ethnic group based in the U.S. filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Meta arguing that its platform fanned the flames of violence and led to a genocide in Myanmar in 2017. The lawsuit is seeking class action status to represent thousands of Rohingya refugees who have resettled in the U.S.